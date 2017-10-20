Niagara Falls, Ont., man charged in string of retirement home break-ins
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing charges following an investigation into break-ins at retirement homes and senior care facilities in Niagara Region.
They say the investigation began on Oct. 13 after police received reports of several retirement home break-ins.
Investigators say a 54-year-old Niagara Falls, Ont., man was arrested Friday.
He is charged with six counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of break-in instruments and one count of theft under $5,000.
Police did not say what items had been taken in the break-ins.
Niagara regional police say they are reminding residents of retirement homes and senior care facilities to keep their units locked at all times.
