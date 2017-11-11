

OTTAWA - Canadians will pause across the country -- and around the world -- today to reflect on the sacrifices made in past and present conflicts.

For Julie Payette, today marks the first Remembrance Day service she attends since becoming Governor General and Canada's commander-in-chief.

Payette is scheduled to join veterans and other dignitaries at the national ceremony, held each year at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Later, Payette will host a luncheon in honour of this year's national Silver Cross Mother, Diana Abel, who lost her son, Corporal Michael David Abel, on May 3, 1993, during Operation Deliverance, in Belet Huen, Somalia.

Special attention is also being paid this year to several key battles from the First and Second World Wars, including the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, which ended on Nov. 10, 1917.

More than 4,000 Canadians were killed and 12,000 were wounded in Passchendaele, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as a symbol of the worst horrors of the First World War.