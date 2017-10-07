

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police in Newfoundland have issued a public advisory about a man who was wanted in the so-called sleepwatcher case that startled residents of a Halifax neighbourhood.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said based on Barry Edward Sinclair's criminal history, which includes a 2012 conviction for breaking into a woman's home in Halifax's south-end while she slept, the force has reason to believe he will commit "a serious personal injury offence against a woman."

"A serious personal injury offence is an offence that involves the use or attempted use of violence against another person," the force said in a statement Friday.

Sinclair is living in St. John's, N.L., following a five-year prison sentence, according to police.

Sinclair had been accused of breaking into two apartments and watching women sleep in September 2011.

A Nova Scotia judge found him guilty of breaking into one of the homes, but not guilty of illegally entering the other house.

He was also acquitted of five counts of voyeurism related to a video seized from his home of women undressing in their apartments.

In his 2013 sentencing, the Crown presented a list of Sinclair's 28 prior convictions, including 10 for break and enter, four for trespass by night and four for being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Police said Sinclair was placed under an interim court order, including several conditions to "ensure public safety," prior to his release in February.

They said the order will remain in effect while a Newfoundland provincial court considers the RNC's application to have Sinclair placed on a type of recognizance that the force calls "preventative in nature."

The RNC is asking the public to report all suspicious activity and is reminding residents to exercise "everyday precautions" regarding home security.

Before an arrest was made, Halifax residents dubbed the man who police said was entering homes the sleep watcher.