

The Canadian Press





CORNER BROOK, N.L. - A Newfoundland city has issued a small cash bounty on discarded cups in an effort to clean up its streets.

The City of Corner Brook said in a statement that the "Cash for Cups" campaign will kick off in May to encourage residents to pick up littered beverage containers for five cents a piece.

The city has also planted four stamped cups with a $100 reward that will be strewn amongst the trash to add an extra incentive.

It says beverage containers make up between 40 to 60 per cent of litter in the city, pose a hazard to wildlife and create a community eyesore.

The city says it has partnered with beverage corporations in the effort to "beautify" the streets of Corner Brook.

Residents are asked to turn in their collected cups at the Curling Club parking lot on May 27 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to claim their cash reward.