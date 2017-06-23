

CTVNews.ca Staff





As Canada prepares to legalize marijuana next July, a panel of medical and mental health experts has released a set of guidelines to offer guidance to Canadians on how the use the drug safely.

Several health groups, including the Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Public Health Association, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), unveiled Canada’s Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines Friday, saying the recommendations represent “science-based” ways to reduce the health risks of the drug.

Among the recommendations:

ABSTINENCE

First among the guidelines is to not use cannabis at all.

“The most effective way to avoid any risks of cannabis use is to abstain from use,” the guidelines state.

AVOID IN TEEN YEARS

For those who do choose to use the drug, the guidelines advise they wait until they are older, since use of the drug before age 16 increases the risks for mental health, education or other related substance use problems.

MINIMIZE THE SMOKE

The recommendations also advise avoiding smoking the drug. Edible cannabis products eliminate lung problems, they note, but because the psychoactive effect can take longer to kick in, edibles may result in larger-than-intended doses.

For those who do smoke the drug, they are advised to avoid deep inhalation of the smoke, or breath-holding. Finally, the guidelines recommend avoiding synthetic cannabinoids, such as K2 and Spice.

AVOIDING DAILY OR FREQUENT USE

Frequent or intensive use increase the likelihood of several health problems, including brain development or functioning changes; mental health problems; and dependence, the guidlines state.

AVOIDING IMPAIRED DRIVING

“Cannabis impairs cognition, attention, reaction and psychomotor control — all of which are critical skills for driving,” the guidelines note, adding that the effects can persist for up to six hours.

SPECIAL RISKS

The guidelines recommend avoiding the drug during pregnancy or if there is a family history of psychosis or substance abuse.

The rate of cannabis use in Canada is among the highest in the world. More than 10 per cent of adults and 25 per cent of adolescents report having used marijuana over the past year. The paper also notes that approximately one-in-five people seeking substance use treatment have cannabis-related problems.

Dr. Laurent Marcoux, President-Elect of the Canadian Medical Association, says because marijuana use carries “real health risks,” and mitigating those risks – particularly young Canadians – must be a priority.

“The CMA continues to recommend a broad public health policy approach focused on preventing problematic drug use; ensuring the availability of assessment and treatment services for those who wish to stop using; and harm reduction to increase the safety for those who are using.”

The recommendations are published in the American Journal of Public Health.