

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





A university student has filed a formal complaint to police after naked pictures of her were sent to students and staff at the Université de Moncton in a vicious cyberattack that may have originated outside Canada.

RCMP say the victim has come forward and been interviewed, and investigators are still working to track down the suspect.

The photographs were sent to roughly 1,000 university email accounts over the weekend, according to Roxann Guerrette, president of the university's student union.

A threatening message was attached to the emails, and the writer claimed to be from Morocco.

"I'm not afraid of no one, and I'm taking all my responsibilities. I didn't do anything wrong. I just showed you the reality of this girl who is acting as an innocent person but with devil's acts," said an email provided to The Canadian Press by Guerrette.

"This is just a warning for the 'University' of Moncton because I'm coming back to play with you guys. See you around."

The university confirmed Tuesday that the emails originated from a server in Europe. RCMP said they have identified a potential suspect, but could not confirm their location.

University president Raymond Théberge said Tuesday that the victim is seeking counselling at the school.

Students and staff have been assured that no personal information was leaked and that there are no safety concerns on campus, Guerrette said. The university is reviewing its protocols in hopes of preventing a similar attack.

A women’s advocate says it’s important to provide the necessary emotional and psychological supports for the victim. RCMP have not identified her due to privacy concerns.

"It's important that we not lose sight of the human being at the centre of all of this. There is a woman who has been subject to a vicious attack, and it's really important that we rally around her and she has all the support she needs," says Beth Lyons, Executive Director of the New Brunswick Women's Council.

"It's not like cyber violence or online violence isn't real violence. Something like this is part of the continuum of violence against women. It's really about oppressing women, controlling them.”

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, a graduate of the university, has denounced the cyberattack.

"Our thoughts are certainly with the victims with this horrible situation. Again, I'm not aware of all the details, but certainly it's a reminder of how important is it that we are cyber safe," Gallant said.

With files from CTV Atlantic and The Canadian Press