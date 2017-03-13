

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is getting married.

Gallant, who is in his mid-30s, posted the news Monday in both official languages on his Twitter feed, and his office later confirmed it.

In the tweet, Gallant says Karine Lavoie said "yes" to spending the rest of her life with him.

He says both he and his dog Blaze couldn't be happier.

He also posted a photo of himself casually dressed in a ball cap, Boston Red Sox t-shirt and jeans, and holding Lavoie in his arms. Both wear toothy smiles.

A similar announcement on Facebook garnered 650 likes within an hour.