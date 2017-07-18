

Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- The more than 45,000 people forced by wildfires to flee their homes were top of mind for John Horgan as he was sworn in as premier of British Columbia on Tuesday, becoming the first New Democrat to take on the role in 16 years.

Speaking in Victoria, Horgan said he and the 22 members of his newly appointed cabinet would do whatever it takes to support those residents affected by the dozens of blazes tearing across the province's central and southern Interior.

"I want to commit to those who are in distress today that these 11 men and 11 women will be working as hard as we can to ensure that we get through this crisis and you are back in your homes safe and building a future for your families in this great province," Horgan said in his first speech as B.C.'s 35th premier.

"Canadians come together in times like this," he added. "It's heartening to see people across political stripes, people across the country, coming together to help fellow Canadians, British Columbians, get through a difficult time."

Horgan thanked his family, including two sons and his "beautiful, spectacular, stellar wife" Ellie for their support throughout his political career.

He also saluted his basketball coach, who was present for the swearing-in ceremony, and others for instilling the values his mother started teaching him and his siblings following his father's death.

"I am only here because of you. I'm only here because of the goodwill of other people," Horgan said as he pledged to work hard to ensure that the province's economy works not just for the few but for everybody.

The New Democrats take office with a one-seat edge over the Liberals after reaching a deal with the three Green members of the legislature elected on May 9. The Liberals won 43 of the 87 seats in the legislature, but the government of former Liberal premier Christy Clark was defeated in a confidence vote last month.

Clark spent her last day as premier meeting with wildfire evacuees and volunteers at a reception centre in Kamloops. She said people continue to tell her how grateful they are for the help they have received.

Doug Donaldson will take responsibility for the wildfire crisis as the NDP's new forests minister. He said he would be getting to work immediately, starting with a conversation with the Liberal MLA previously in charge of the emergency response.

"I'm going to be phoning (former forests minister) John Rustad. He's agreed to work with me to ensure we have a smooth transition, because the whole wildfire situation is totally a non-partisan issue."

The NDP has also created a new Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, with former health critic Judy Darcy at the helm, as the death toll from opioid overdoses continues to climb in B.C.

"Everyone has been given a significant task to do in the executive council, but none I don't think greater than Judy's," Horgan told reporters following the ceremony, as he emphasized the challenge associated with bringing together different parts of the bureaucracy to create an entirely new ministry.

"It's a big challenge, but we start by making sure it's a priority every day."

Melanie Mark, the first First Nations woman to be appointed to cabinet in B.C., wore a red button blanket and carried an eagle feather as she was sworn in as minister of advanced education, skills and training.

NDP stalwart Carole James received a standing ovation when she was sworn in as deputy premier and minister of finance, while longtime New Democrat Mike Farnworth, who challenged Horgan for leadership of the party, took over as solicitor general and public safety minister.

Six members of the legislative assembly were named as parliamentary secretaries, ranging in areas such as poverty reduction and emergency preparedness.

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver congratulated Horgan and his cabinet as he attended the swearing-in ceremony.

"This minority government is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to do politics differently in British Columbia," Weaver said in a statement. "We have a historic opportunity to put partisan politics aside and work together across party lines to advance good public policy that is in the best interest of British Columbians."