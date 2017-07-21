Nearly 900 asylum seekers crossed illegally into Canada in June, mostly in Quebec
A man claiming to be from Yemen is arrested after crossing the border from New York into Canada in Hemmingford, Que. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 3:10PM EDT
OTTAWA - New figures released today show a shift in where the RCMP are arresting people crossing illegally into Canada.
Data from the federal government shows a drop in the number of people being apprehended in Manitoba, but a major increase in Quebec.
The RCMP intercepted 884 people who crossed into Canada between regular ports of entry in June in total, up from 742 the month before.
Of them, 781 were caught in Quebec, compared to 576 the previous month, while in Manitoba 63 people were apprehended, down from 106 the month before.
The report lists 39 interceptions in British Columbia in June, just one in Alberta and none in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
Many of those who cross illegally into Canada go on to file claims for refugee status and asylum claims were up across the country last month.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Nearly 900 asylum seekers crossed illegally into Canada in June, mostly in Quebec
- Cyclist who claimed he was hurt by barbed wire charged with fraud, mischief
- Police investigating after family dog fatally shot in near Owen Sound, Ont.
- Mayor of Thunder Bay, Ont., and two others charged with extortion
- Vancouver Police say new computerized modelling could prevent crime