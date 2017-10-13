

REGINA - Saskatchewan New Democrats are investigating an allegation from a young party member who says she was harassed and sexually assaulted by a party insider.

Interim NDP leader Nicole Sarauer (SAR) says she first learned about the allegation a few weeks ago and the party's anti-harassment committee is reviewing the circumstances.

Sarauer would not discuss the details.

The Canadian Press is not identifying the woman because it has not spoken to her and does not name alleged sexual assault victims without their consent.

However, in a story the woman published online, she said she was sexually assaulted in late August when the man, who was also a former provincial candidate and party executive, visited her house during a byelection campaign.

She alleged the assault was preceded by three years of harassment by her alleged attacker that started when she 16.

The woman said she also discovered that other young women had complained to the party about the man's behaviour, but that the party failed to address the problem.

Saskatoon police say they are investigating a complaint that was made in September.

The Canadian Press is not identifying the man because no charges have been filed and he could not be reached for comment.