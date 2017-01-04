

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Ottawa’s National Arts Centre (NAC) is a bastion of Canadian culture. It has been home to the nation’s best in dance, orchestra, and theatre in both official languages for nearly half a century. Its modern architecture merits are, however, somewhat questionable.

Commissioned during the explosion of national pride ahead of Canada’s 100th birthday in 1967 and completed two years later, its imposing Brutalist exterior is about as contemporary as the bellbottoms, backlight posters and go-go boots that were in vogue when the plans were drawn.

Now, a massive makeover is underway thanks to a cash injection from the federal government.

The two-phase build’s $225 million price tag was split between the current federal government and the previous one. The Liberals picked up a $115-million tab for the production equipment and electrical upgrades, and Stephen Harper’s Conservative government kicked in $110 million for the new glass look.

The team behind the “mega-reno” hopes to have the job done for Canada’s 150th anniversary this summer. The plans will see the NAC bathed in natural light and adorned with carefully selected building materials from across the country.

“It’s really built as a windowless bunker,” architect Donald Schmitt told CTV News of the current design. “It’s covered and enclosed in windowless pre-cast concrete.”

Schmitt is heading the team tasked with shedding the NAC’s fortress-like appearance. The massive expansion – which is said to be the biggest of the Canada 150 projects – will add 70,000 square feet of space, replace more than 2,000 seats in the main performance hall, and create a more inviting front entrance, among other enhancements.

NAC public affairs director Rosemary Thompson hopes the new look will help more Canadians engage with the arts. She said the building’s currently obscured entrance doesn’t make that especially easy, even for seasoned actors.

“I remember one time we had Romeo and Juliet on and I had a young actress, she was Juliet, call me. She said ‘Rosemary, I can’t find my way into the building. Help me!’”

Scraps of western Douglas fir waste wood are being brought in from B.C. to form ceiling coffers. Director of operations David McCuaig hopes adding more wood will offset some of the buildings cold concrete, adding an element of warmth that was previously missing.

“The new seats have wooden backs and wooden bottom, and that, combined with the new wooden floor give a much brighter sound for orchestral music,” he said.

Schmitt and his team plan to make liberal use of glass to make the space more open and inviting to the surrounding city.

“The glass atrium will be the focal point of the new NAC’s facelift,” said Thompson. “What we’re trying to do is inspire Canadians to know their stories, and that’s what the arts do.”

She notes that the renovation will also help put the spotlight on Canadian arts beyond Ottawa with new LED screens brought in to project images of opera in Vancouver, for example, or a ballet dancer in Winnipeg.

With the first phase of construction set to be completed by Canada Day 2017, work has already reached a frenzied pace. But as they say in the theater; the show must go on.

“The attraction and interest and the architectural quality we are able to attract is the best. The best architects, the best people on the project team, and the best contractors,” said McCuaig. “I’m really anxious to see the faces of people coming in as they react to it.”

With a report from CTV’s Omar Sachedina in Ottawa