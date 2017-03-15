"Selling a rude, inconsiderate, self-centered, nasty brother for the low price of 50 bucks."

What a… deal?

An Ontario woman whose sense of humour clearly outweighs her business sense has put her "horrible" younger brother up for sale on Kijiji, in a moment of sibling combat that has since gone viral.

Kara Woodcock, 22, admits she can't find many "good selling points" for her 18-year-old brother David, whom she attempted to rid herself of with the tongue-in-cheek posting on Kijiji this week. "He isn't good for much other than asking you to do things for him but refusing to do anything for you in return," Kara wrote in the post, which received more than 10,000 views by Tuesday night.

Kara says David's only redeeming feature is that he is a "ginger, so maybe you could sell his long, mermaid hair for a good price."

Kara told CTV Kitchener that she's received a lot of feedback on the post, although she was unable to foist her brother onto another hapless victim.

"In the brother department he's a little bit lacking, so I don't really think anybody would want to purchase him for that reason," Kara Woodcock told CTV Kitchener.

But David says Kara is the irritating one. "My mom agrees with me," he said. "Kara is one of those people who just (believes) everything revolves around her."

Kara declined one offer from a man looking to "buy" David for his daughter as a boyfriend. She says she's only selling him as a brother.

"I'm going to maybe raise the price up a bit, because gingers are rare," she joked, referring to his red hair.

David says he won't let his sister get the last laugh, though he may have to play the long game to exact his revenge. "She's still got to pick my girlfriend up so I can't really get back at her now," he said. "I've got to wait a bit, but maybe next week I'll think of something."

Kara says the response to her ad has been fun, though it backfired as a tactic in her battle with David.

"He just thought it was funny and it wrecked the whole fight because now we're friends again," she said.

With files from CTV Kitchener