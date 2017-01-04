

CTV Vancouver Island





The relentless infighting at Nanaimo City Hall has taken a litigious turn.

In a first for Nanaimo and possibly all of Canada, the city has filed a lawsuit against its own mayor, Bill McKay, alleging he shared confidential information with a former employee.

The lawsuit claims McKay gave information to former administrative assistant Marilyn Smith, who was threatening legal action over a change in her job description.

The city alleges that confidential information strengthened Smith’s ensuing lawsuit, which the city settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

McKay has denied any wrongdoing in the case, saying he intends to vigorously defend himself.

“That’s an allegation at this point,” said McKay. “I just simply have to react in the fashion I believe a mayor should, which is to defend where necessary.”

Full coverage at CTV Vancouver Island.