N.S. police chief to face sexual assault charges involving teenage girl
John Collyer of the Bridgewater police in Chester, N.S. on Feb. 14, 2008. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:14AM EDT
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - A Nova Scotia police chief is due in court today to face charges of sexual exploitation and sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl.
John Collyer of the Bridgewater police force was suspended with pay for 60 days in May after being charged.
The police commission in Bridgewater passed a motion to suspend Collyer on May 4, the same day it was announced he was facing charges.
The 53-year-old was placed on administrative leave by the commission in August after the province's Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the alleged sexual assault.
The independent police watchdog laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against Collyer over allegations dating between April 1 and July 31 of last year.
Collyer, a 26-year veteran of the police force, had been chief for five years when the original allegations surfaced.
