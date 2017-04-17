

Nova Scotia’s Mahone Bay is a picture-perfect place, with its Church Row long being one of the province’s most photographed vistas. Now, rarely seen photos of this coastal community are also getting attention thanks to a local museum.

Wearing white gloves, Mahone Bay Museum curator Lyne Allain has been going through hundreds of historical photos lately, intent on identifying and dating them all. She’s compiled a list of what she calls “mystery photos,” many of which are more than a century old and depict daily life, like shipbuilding and even the town’s 1933 high school hockey team.

Uploaded to the museum’s website, the photos are getting new exposure online.

“Some of the pictures are extraordinary even though we don’t know who they are, but it always adds another element to the story,” Allain said.

So far, people in a dozen or so of them have been identified.

"And quite a few more where people think that might be so-and-so but aren't sure, but we always write that down, just in case someone else comes in and recognizes the name and says, ‘No that isn't,’ or, ‘Yes that is,’” Allain told CTV Atlantic. "There's always an element of surprise for those that find in the mystery photos that they know someone they can identify."

Beverly Eisnor has proven to be a vital resource. A lifelong Mahone Bay resident, the 72-year-old has filled in the blanks on several pictures, spotting friends, neighbours and even her mother and aunt as children.

"They just look the same as they did when they were older,” Eisnor told CTV Atlantic.

With many people leaving Mahone Bay over the years, the hope is that families will be able to reconnect through these photographs and help fill in the blanks of time.

