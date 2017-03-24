

A Nova Scotia man is considering going to court after being told he can no longer use the custom licence plate that features his last name.

Lorne Grabher recently learned that the Registrar of Motor Vehicles would be taking away his custom “Grabher” plate after they received a complaint.

According to Grabher, he originally had the vanity plate made in 1991 for his father’s birthday as a way to proudly showcase their family name. The plate his since been used by three generations of Grabhers, including Lorne’s son in Alberta.

“Where does the province of Nova Scotia and this government have a person with that kind of power to discriminate against my name?” Grabher told CTV Atlantic.

The name Grabher, of German origin, was always something his father wanted him to be proud of, he explained.

Grabher said he received a letter in December that the Registrar of Motor Vehicles would be terminating his plate.

“While I recognize this plate was issued as your last name, the public cannot be expected to know this and can misinterpret it as a socially unacceptable slogan,” said the letter from Janice Harland, director of road safety.

According to the registrar, certain slogans featuring socially unacceptable, offensive, or words and symbols that are “not in good taste” are not accepted on personalized licence plates. Grabher was unaware that the registrar has a 67-page list of words that are banned from personalized plates.

“My father was a very proud man,” said Grabher. “He always instilled in us that we should be very proud of our name… and this hurts.”

