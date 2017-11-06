N.S. lieutenant-governor unveils Halifax Explosion stamp
Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, left, and Andy Fillmore, MP for the federal riding of Halifax, unveil the Canada Post Halifax Explosion commemorative stamp in Halifax on Nov. 6, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 9:58AM EST
HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc unveiled a stamp today that commemorates the Halifax Explosion.
LeBlanc revealed the design of the Canada Post stamp during a ceremony at Government House.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage was also on hand.
This year marks 100 years since the munitions vessel SS Mont Blanc collided with the SS Imo, causing a massive blast that devastated the city.
The disaster in the Halifax Harbour on Dec. 6, 1917 killed 2,000 people, injured 9,000 and left 25,000 homeless.
