

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc unveiled a stamp today that commemorates the Halifax Explosion.

LeBlanc revealed the design of the Canada Post stamp during a ceremony at Government House.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage was also on hand.

This year marks 100 years since the munitions vessel SS Mont Blanc collided with the SS Imo, causing a massive blast that devastated the city.

The disaster in the Halifax Harbour on Dec. 6, 1917 killed 2,000 people, injured 9,000 and left 25,000 homeless.