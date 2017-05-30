CTV News projects that Stephen McNeil’s Liberals will form the next government in Nova Scotia, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be a minority or majority government.

With more than 95 per cent of votes counted, McNeil’s Liberals were leading or elected in 24 seats, while Jamie Baillie’s PCs were leading or elected in 18 seats and Gary Burrill’s NDP were leading or elected in 9 seats.

A party needs 26 seats for a majority in the 51-seat legislature.

McNeil managed the victory despite a campaign against him by public sector unions and accusations from both Burrill and Baillie that the province’s health care system is in crisis.

If McNeil fails to get a majority, he will likely need the support of another party to govern.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill addressed the possibility of a minority government in his concession speech, saying he campaigned on “major investment in the lives of our people.”

“A government that is prepared to move forward in such investments will find in us a diligent and strong ally,” Burrill said. “And a government that fails to move forward with such investments will find that it has to contend in a serious way with our opposition.”

Burrill had campaigned on going into deficit in order to afford more services like more doctors, nurses and child care, while McNeil and Baillie had vowed to fix health care and balance the province’s budget, instead of increasing a debt that already tops $15 billion.

University of Toronto Political Science Lecturer Pauline Beange told CTV News Channel earlier Tuesday that the province’s high debt “is going to limit whatever party is going to be in power, unless they come up with some very creative ways to cut expenses.”

Low turnout

Voter turnout was projected at 43 per cent. That would represent a large drop from the 58 per cent turnout in 2013, 59 per cent in 2009, 62 per cent in 2006 and 69 per cent in 1998.