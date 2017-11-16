

The Canadian Press





AMHERST, N.S. -- Officials are warning Nova Scotia is at risk of becoming an island within decades if action is not taken to fix the 275-year-old dikes that prevent flooding of the isthmus connecting the province to the rest of Canada.

Amherst, N.S., Mayor David Kogon says sea levels are projected to rise in the Bay of Fundy over 15 to 20 years to the point where the Isthmus of Chignecto will flood, even without a storm surge.

The isthmus is a narrow, low-lying strip of land that is about 20 kilometres at its narrowest point.

Kogon said the dikes in the Tantramar Marsh were built by the Acadians for agricultural purposes in the 1700s and urgent multi-million-dollar upgrades are needed.

He says an estimated $50 million in trade flows through the isthmus daily via road and rail, and the Trans-Canada Highway and rail line are at risk.

Kogon, the warden of Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, and the mayor of Sackville, N.B., have sent a request to provincial and federal infrastructure ministers requesting a meeting to discuss the issue.

He says they have not yet received a reply to their Nov. 1 letter, but the three municipal leaders are meeting again Friday and plan on following up with the minister's offices.