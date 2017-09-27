N.S. announces $2.7M to help black residents get titles to their land
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 11:30AM EDT
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is providing $2.7 million over two years to help residents who live in five predominantly black communities gain clear title to their land.
The residents have struggled for decades to gain clear title to land that has been in their families since many arrived as Loyalists in the 1800s.
The communities include North Preston, East Preston and Cherry Brook in the Halifax area and Lincolnville and Sunnyville in Guysborough County.
Tony Ince, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, says the province is taking action to address disparities and "systemic discrimination" that blacks have faced.
The initiative includes funding to assist with legal fees and other costs and to hire two community liaison officers to assist residents through the process.
The government says it will also consider amending legislation to reduce barriers to land ownership.
