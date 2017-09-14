

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police are hunting for a man they say put a stolen chicken down his pants in Newfoundland.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the man allegedly took the chicken from a Sobeys grocery store in St. John's and then assaulted a security guard who confronted him.

The force says in a Facebook post he "flew the coop" before officers arrived on July 7.

They say they tried to identify the man without going to social media, but are now releasing a photo.

The photo shows a man in blue T-shirt and jeans, tattoos on both arms and sunglasses propped on his forehead.

They ask residents who may know him to call police or Crime Stoppers.

"We promise we aren't making it up," the RNC says on Facebook.