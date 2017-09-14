N.L. police seek man who hid chicken in his pants, then 'flew the coop'
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is looking for this man, who allegedly took chicken from a Sobeys grocery store in St. John's. (Photo: RNC)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 1:39PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police are hunting for a man they say put a stolen chicken down his pants in Newfoundland.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the man allegedly took the chicken from a Sobeys grocery store in St. John's and then assaulted a security guard who confronted him.
The force says in a Facebook post he "flew the coop" before officers arrived on July 7.
They say they tried to identify the man without going to social media, but are now releasing a photo.
The photo shows a man in blue T-shirt and jeans, tattoos on both arms and sunglasses propped on his forehead.
They ask residents who may know him to call police or Crime Stoppers.
"We promise we aren't making it up," the RNC says on Facebook.
