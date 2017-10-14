

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





They’re “grossing out” people and attacking pets. Now, residents in a Moncton, N.B. neighbourhood say it’s only a matter of time before the invading rat population harms a child.

Raven Gauthier said her dog required stitches and antibiotics after multiple run-ins with the vermin. Fresh gashes and bite marks are still visible on the dog’s face.

Gauthier said she and some of her neighbours feel the situation has gotten out of hand. They’re asking Moncton city officials to step in and help resolve the rat problem.

The city has said rats on private property are outside its jurisdiction, but confirmed to CTV Atlantic that talks are underway with private pest control companies looking at possible solutions.

“It’s a unique situation this year,” Mayor Dawn Arnold told CTV Atlantic on Friday. “We are working with those pest control agents in trying to come up with a pilot project on how we can make things better.”

Gauthier said she’s glad city hall is acknowledging the issue, but wishes there was more immediate action.

“What's cheaper at this point? Helping the residents now, or waiting until a child could possibly get bit?” she asked.

She won’t let her child out of her sight or her dog into her yard until a solution is underway.

North Moncton resident Julie Leger said she has a hard time relaxing outside due to the rats.

“They’re not even afraid of people at this point. I would be sitting outside, and they would literally come right beside me on my deck,” she said. “That just grossed me out.”

For now, people are doing their best to lay traps and board up their decks, sheds, and the other places rats like to nest. But that hasn’t done much to quell fears of the rodents and the diseases they may be carrying, residents said.

With colder weather on the horizon, many expressed concern that the rats will start looking for warmer winter accommodations inside their homes.

“We don’t want to catch any of those bacteria that the rats are carrying,” said resident Barbara Quigley. “We don’t want our children to be hurt.”

