

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two police forces in New Brunswick are warning parents to check their children’s Halloween haul after reports of metal objects inserted in candy bars.

In Bathurst, police issued a statement on Facebook saying someone found a nail in a candy bar picked up while trick-or-treating in the Parkwood Heights area of the city.

In Fredericton, which is about 250 kilometres from Bathurst, police say a parent reported finding a needle in a candy bar after his or her child trick-or-treated in various parts of the city.

Police in both cities say parents should inspect all Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it.

The fact-checking site Snopes.com reports that a professor who tracked cases of sharp objects in food going all the way back to 1959 found that most turned out to be hoaxes, but some were real and caused minor injuries.

For example, a 49-year-old man was charged in 2000 in Minneapolis, Minn., after police said he put needles in Snickers bars and handed them out on Halloween. A 14-year-old boy was pricked by one of the needles, according to Snopes.