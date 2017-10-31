N.B. police warn lobsters stolen from crash likely contaminated by fuel
Police say a transport truck carrying live lobsters overturned on Highway 8 around 2 a.m. Tuesday, spilling the lobsters onto the road. (New Brunswick RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 1:47PM EDT
BLACKVILLE, N.B. - Lobsters stolen after a New Brunswick truck crash may not quite be the lucrative find thieves thought.
Police are warning people not to eat them, saying they were contaminated with diesel fuel and are not fit for human consumption.
The lobsters were spilled after a transport truck overturned on Highway 8 around 2 a.m. Tuesday near Blackville.
Police say a number of them were stolen before officers arrived.
The truck's driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.
Police are investigating the crash.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.B. police warn lobsters stolen from crash likely contaminated by fuel
- No one surrenders to Halifax police at second give-yourself-up day
- Halifax councillor apologizes for using word 'negro' during interview
- Police continue search for parents of infant abandoned behind Halifax store
- Ont. man who pleaded guilty to terror charge sentenced to 4.5 years in prison: lawyer