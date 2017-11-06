

CTVNews.ca Staff





A New Brunswick family was left shaken after they discovered four dead dogs in the forest over the weekend.

Justin Stewart was hunting with his wife and two small children near Lawrence Station, N.B., when they walked down a remote path several kilometers off Route 127 and came across a pile of garbage.

Stewart says his wife pointed at a tarp, which appeared to have foxes sticking out.

“I went up and took a look and I (saw) the collars, so they were definitely dogs,” Stewart said. “There were three of them laying there, looked to be tied up,” he added.

Stewart said a fourth dog found separately looked like it had been there are lot longer.

He said two of the dogs looked like boxers and one resembled a German shepherd. “The other one you couldn’t tell at all,” he said.

After the couple got home, they called the provincial officials, who contacted the SPCA and police.

RCMP say they are working with the SPCA to conduct an investigation and are asking anyone who may have information on the dogs to give them a call.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron