

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec-born man who could not produce enough identification to get a valid New Brunswick driver’s licence is back on the road, thanks to the province’s deputy premier.

Michael Richard, 56, said the Quebec hospital where he was born never issued his parents a birth certificate. The decades-old clerical oversight reared its head when he returned to New Brunswick after spending 15 years in Alberta.

The province had narrowed its list of acceptable identification after the 9/11 terror attacks. The baptismal certificate he used to apply for a driver’s licence at 17 would no longer cut it. Neither would the array of other government documents and cards bearing his name.

Richard hoped the province would make an exception for him while he appeals to officials in Quebec for his missing document. That did not pan out.

The situation was becoming increasingly desperate. Without a vehicle, Richard said he was unable to find work in New Brunswick. He was on the verge of moving back to Alberta when he made a last-minute appeal to Deputy Premier Stephen Horsman.

“I told him I will have to leave,” Richard told CTV Atlantic. “He told me we will fix this somehow.”

“The rules are made for the general public, but once in a while you get a person or persons that don’t fit that mold,” Horsman said. “We took it upon ourselves to look at the information and put the packaging together. We spoke with public safety.”

Richard said he received his long sought-after licence on Friday, after about two months of fighting to prove his identity.

“I didn’t believe it until I actually got the card in my hand,” he said. “It’s a big weight off my shoulders. It’s a great thing. Now I can stay and be with my family, and be home.”

Richard said he plans to continue his battle for a birth certificate with the Quebec government. He said his success in cutting through government red tape in New Brunswick has only strengthened his resolve.

“Just don’t give up. Just keep knocking on doors. Keep going to people. I’ve talked to so many people in the last seven weeks that is has just been unbelievable.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore