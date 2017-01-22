Mystery outbreak sickens approximately 200 students at Ont. college
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 10:53AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 12:00PM EST
Toronto Public Health says the number of people who have fallen ill by a mysterious outbreak at a Toronto college has risen to about 200.
Health officials say Sunday that they are investigating what is causing the outbreak at Humber College.
The illness first broke out Thursday afternoon when students complained about vomiting and abdominal pain.
A college spokesman said Friday that at least 77 students were affected, most of whom live at a residence at the institution's North Campus.
Andrew Leopold said 30 students were taken to hospital for treatment but had since been released.
In a statement Friday, the school also said food inspectors found no indications of food violations in the residence dining hall.
The college's North Campus residence houses about 1,000 students.
