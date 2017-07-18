

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg police say an exploded homemade bomb caused a truck fire and crash over the weekend that sent four people to hospital with severe burns.

Officers say an improvised explosive device (IED) was accidentally detonated in the pickup’s cab. It happened after one of the truck’s occupants found a bag left behind on the hood of a car in a convenience store parking lot and brought it into the truck. The vehicle travelled about 50 metres to Gallagher Avenue and Midmar Avenue before the bomb went off on July 15, at about 11:15 p.m. CT.

Video shows fire engulfed the pickup, which slammed into a fire hydrant. The truck was travelling in a residential neighbourhood at the time. The victims, three males -- ages 27, 22 and 17 -- and one female, 20, were found by emergency responders outside the vehicle. Two were transported to hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Shaunovin Houle, 22, told CTV Winnipeg he was riding in the back seat of the truck when the female passenger, whom he identified as “Beth,” opened the bag.

“Once she stuck her hand in the bag, it just engulfed in flames. It just burst, exploded pretty much. The whole vehicle on the inside was in flames instantly,” he said. “It was pretty scary.”

Houle said he jumped out of the back passenger window after the blast.

“My arm was on fire, same with my hand here and my hair. I just ripped off my shirt and put myself out,” he said.

Two victims remain in hospital in stable condition, he said.

“Our prayers are with them. They are going to be okay. They have far worse burns than I received. Both of them have at least 40 to 50 per cent of their body burned,” Ovinhoule said.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service called the incident “incredibly alarming” and said it was a “horrific scene,” but he told reporters Tuesday that investigators don’t believe there is an ongoing threat and aren’t looking for additional devices.

“We do not believe that someone has randomly put an explosive device out in the public with the intention that innocent victims could be injured. That is not the avenue that investigators are pursuing at this point.”

He said police do not believe the victims were targeted or that anyone was a specific target, though it’s clear the bomb was “purposely designed.” Investigators have spoken to the person who left the bag behind and believe it’s likely the person didn’t know what was inside the bag. Carter said the person went into a 7-Eleven and police believe that person intended to return for the bag.

Houle said the decision to bring the bag into the car was based on “curiosity.”

“Curiosity can get you killed,” he said, adding that he feels lucky to be alive.

Carter chose his words carefully and refused to answer some questions, saying it’s early in an ongoing investigation but that it seems a series of “somewhat random and unconnected” events led to the explosion. He said he couldn’t offer details about the type of bomb, how it was detonated or the circumstances of how the bag ended up on the vehicle at the convenience store.

"It's reasonable to assume that when someone has gone to all the trouble to make an explosive device of this power, that there's some back story. But I don't have the luxury of being able to share it at this point."

“I just want to know who it is that would be doing something like this,” said Houle.