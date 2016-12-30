

CTVNews.ca Staff





Friends, family and teammates gathered for an emotional memorial service honouring two Alberta boys allegedly killed by their father in what police are calling a double murder-suicide.

More than 1,000 people gathered at a recreation centre in Whitecourt, Alta., on Thursday, to pay their respects to Ryder MacDougall, 13, and his brother, 11-year-old Radek.

The boys were found dead on Dec. 19, in the Spruce Grove, Alta., home of their father Corry MacDougall, who police allege took his own life after killing his sons.

At the memorial, family friend Rodney Koscielny read aloud a eulogy written by the boys’ mother, Tracy Stark.

“You’re now my angels and the most precious angels anyone could ever ask for,” she wrote.

Stark wrote a letter to each boy, starting with Ryder.

“You are such a beautiful soul, not only on the outside but the inside as well,” Stark wrote. “I wish you knew how great you were, Ryder, not only with a hockey stick in your hand, but as a person, and most of all, a son.”

To Radek, Stark wrote about how she wished everyone in the world had a chance to meet him.

“You were just so innocent, I miss you so much my boy, and I know you miss me, too. I feel you with me, I know you have your big brother with you to protect you. “

Afterward, Koscielny said he couldn’t fathom Stark’s anguish writing those letters to her sons.

“I know she was very upset writing them, hopefully none of us ever have to do that,” Koscielny said.

The memorial ended with a slideshow of the boys.

After the service, members of Ryder’s old hockey team filed back in, leaving roses at the memorial table. Some were in tears.

Hockey was a big part of the boys’ lives. Their desire to focus on the sport led them to live in Spruce Grove with their father.

Local RCMP officer Miles Valiquette, Ryder’s former hockey coach told reporters that seeing the hockey players gathered at the memorial table was very emotional.

“You break down when you hear the news, but that’s truly the moment that really kills you,” Valiquette said. “These kids mean so much to each other and it’s such a hard thing for them to go through.”

Koscielny says he hopes the boys are remembered for the positive impact they had on everyone around them.

With a report by CTV Edmonton’s Susan Amerongen