A man accused of murder in the suspected compassion killing death of his wife will stand trial, after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to proceed.

Michel Cadotte appeared in court for a preliminary hearing in Montreal on Monday. He was charged with second-degree murder in February, one day after his wife, 60-year-old Jocelyne Lizotte, was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility.

Lizotte had advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

In court Monday, several witnesses took the stand, including nursing staff and doctors. The evidence is protected under a publication ban until the trial begins.

The trial will be scheduled next month.

Cadotte remains free on bail under conditions including that he lives with his sister, takes prescribed medication, gets psychological support and pays a $10,000 guarantee.

In February, Cadotte’s family members said Lizotte was denied a doctor-assisted death, renewing the debate about whether Quebec’s “end-of-life care” legislation passed in 2014 is too restrictive.

The federal government passed medically-assisted death legislation Bill C-14 in 2016. Under the federal law, patients over the age of 18 can request a medically assisted death if they have a serious and incurable illness or disability, are in an advanced state of irreversible decline, endure intolerable pain, and face a "reasonably foreseeable" death. Patients must be of a sound mental state and cannot consent to an assisted death in advance.

