

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The jury in the trial of a Halifax man accused of murdering an off-duty cop has been shown a video of a man rolling a compost bin away from the apartment in which Catherine Campbell was allegedly strangled.

Scroll down or click here to replay the live blog from the reporter in the courtroom.

The Crown has alleged Christopher Garnier killed the Truro police constable at a McCully Street apartment and used a green compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

RCMP Sgt. Charla Keddy testified Thursday that she reviewed surveillance footage from a business near the apartment, where the jury has heard Garnier was staying with a friend.

Keddy says the video shows a man leaving from the back of the apartment shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, and returning minutes later dragging a compost bin.

She says he is then seen pulling the compost bin away from the same area a few minutes later, rolling it down a driveway and across Agricola Street towards North Street.

Members of Campbell's family wiped away tears as the jury was shown the video.