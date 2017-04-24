

CTVNews.ca Staff





Second-degree murder charges have been laid against two people arrested in connection to the discovery of a toddler’s body outside a church in Edmonton.

CTV News has confirmed that Joey Crier, 26 and Tasha Mack, 25, are facing charges of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide necessities of life, and assault. Crier is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Both were charged Monday and made brief court appearances. Their cases were put over to May 8 to allow them time to seek legal counsel.

The charges were laid in connection to the death of Anthony Joseph Raine, 17 months, whose body was found by a passerby outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Friday. Police said they were able to determine that the boy had been placed there three days before.

It appears that a missing persons report about the boy’s disappearance was never filed.

It remains unclear if Raine was alive when he was left outside the church. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The boy’s 19-year-old mother, Dalyce Raine, who is from the Louis Bull First Nation, is “absolutely devastated” by her son’s death, reports CTV Edmonton’s Jonathan Glasgow.

Glasgow also reports that family members have told CTV News that Crier was the boy’s biological father, while Mack was his girlfriend.

Within hours of the discovery of the boy’s body, police released surveillance photos of two “people of interest.” Police said community response was swift and a barrage of tips from the public helped lead to arrests shortly after.

Meanwhile, a memorial outside the church is growing, with flowers, teddy bears, and superhero toys collecting in the snow.

A public vigil for Anthony Raine will be held at the church on Tuesday.

Anglican Diocese of Edmonton Bishop Jane Alexander, who is attending a conference in London, U.K., called the boy’s death an “unbelievable tragedy.”

She called for prayers for the “repose of the soul of this beautiful little boy” and for those who know something to come forward, “so that healing may begin for all who knew him.”