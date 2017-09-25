

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in New Minas, N.S.

Police were called to the rural Nova Scotia address on Lockhart Drive at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday, where they came upon the body outside the home.

Police say a male suspect who lives on Lockhart Drive was arrested Sunday.

Nikolas Derrick Salsman, 30, appeared in court to face a second-degree murder charge Monday morning. He remains in custody and is due back in court Oct. 18.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

With files from CTV Atlantic