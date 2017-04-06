

Karolyn Coorsh, CTVNews.ca





A 51-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after three women were found dead in Shawinigan, Que.

Sylvain Duquette, 51, is also charged with attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful confinement and an arson-related offence, according to The Canadian Press.

Two women were killed in Shawinigan residence late Wednesday and a third woman was then killed in a nearby home, provincial police said.

Another man suffered life-threatening injuries in the second incident, however, he was able to flee the scene and seek help. The man, who is 80, is now in hospital in stable condition.

CTV Montreal reported that the suspect allegedly poured gasoline on the injured man and tried to light him on fire.

The attacker then allegedly strangled and beat the woman to death, according to police.

Police said the deceased women are 56, 61 and 70 years old. Police would not say how the women died or whether a weapon was used.

Police say that the suspect knew the victims, and he is currently being questioned by investigators. He is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is also accused of trying to set fires at both residences.

“The suspect did try to ignite fires at both residences,” Surete du Quebec spokesperson Marc Tessier told reporters. “And one of the victims called 911.”

Shawinigan is located 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, the member of parliament for Shawinigan told reporters in Ottawa Thursday that his “thoughts” are with the family and friends of the victims.

“This is shocking for a small community like ours, so we’re looking to get more facts from the police authorities,” he said.

Quebec’s public security minister Martin Coiteux called the events “a terrible tragedy” and praised provincial police for their rapid response in arresting a suspect.

"Three people lost their lives, so first and foremost my condolences go out to the families of the victims," he said.

Quebec's minister for the status of women also offered her condolences.

"One woman who is the target of a murder like this is one woman too many," Lise Theriault said.

With files from CTV Montreal’s Rob Lurie and The Canadian Press