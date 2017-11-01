At least three people have died after a fiery 14-vehicle crash on a major Ontario highway Tuesday evening.

The deadly collision occurred just south of Barrie, Ont. just before 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 400, just north of Country Road 88, according to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police said at least two fuel tankers and a number of other transport trucks were involved in the accident. Schmidt said that “massive fireballs and massive explosions” reduced most of the vehicles to “shells” with “nothing left.”

“It is absolutely devastating. I don’t think I’ve been to a scene that was as incredibly devastating as what this is,” Schmidt told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

“There are cars everywhere. Twisted transport trucks, destroyed vehicles, metal that is unrecognizable as to whether or not it is a vehicle at all or not.”

The exact number of fatalities is still unknown and the death toll could rise, Schmidt warned.

“We have our support team going through the whole area to determine whether or not there are other victims we are yet to identify and account for,” he said.

Emergency crews were responding to another three-vehicle collision only a few hundred metres north on the highway, which created a slowdown when the pileup occurred, Kevin Gallant, fire chief for neighbouring town of Bradford-West Gwillimbury, told The Canadian Press.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Schmidt said an early inspection indicates that a transport truck may have collided into the slowing traffic.

Gallant said he saw two fuel tanker trucks and at least three transport trucks collide while he was on the scene of the first crash.

“When I looked to the south from the accident I was already on, all I saw was a big ball of fire," he said.

A witness at the scene told CP24 that he saw one transport truck hit the back of another truck that was carrying vehicles, which led to a chain-reaction of crashes.

“The transport truck literally rolled right up the vehicle transport,” the man said. “After that I heard some popping sounds and then a loud explosion right above the roof of my vehicle. I got out and just looked back. It was just one explosion after another.”

Both fuel trucks were “consumed by fire” following the accident, Schmidt said. He said crews let the fuel “burn off itself” and that it took two-and-a-half hours before the fire was extinguished. There were eight different fire departments on the scene, according to Gallant.

“As the fuel was flowing out of the trailers, which was split wide open, the fire was rolling down the highway and that’s why we initially closed the highway up at Highway 9,” Schmidt said. “People were running for their lives to not be encompassed by the moving fire.”

Dramatic video taken at the scene and posted online showed towering flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky.

Luba Zariczny, 25, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday that she was driving home on Highway 400 to Mississauga, Ont. from her boyfriend’s house in Barrie when she saw the flames from the collision. She said she drove past the accident and pulled over to take a few videos of the massive fire.

“People were out of the cars. It looked like people had put their emergency lights on and probably ran from the scene. I saw a lot of vehicles just burnt up in flames, a fuel truck that was somewhat in the ditch as well, just completely engulfed,” she recalled.

Zariczny also described the heat she felt from the fire as she drove past the scene.

“It felt like there was a good 20 ovens just burning up,” she said. “It was that intense of heat.”

Loud explosions can be heard in the background of the video Zariczny shot.

All lanes of Highway 400 have been closed in both directions between Country Road 88 and Highway 89. Schmidt said he expected that section of the highway to remain closed for the rest of the day.

The highway itself has been under construction for months. Schmidt said it sustained significant damage during the fire and will most likely need to be repaved and resurfaced.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne called the event “a horrible, horrible tragedy” and said the province would be looking into what happened in the aftermath of the collision.

“We will be advised on whether there's more that could have been done to prevent such a crash," she said.

The investigation into what factors may have played a role in the crash is still in its early stages, but they’ll be looking at the possibility of mechanical deficiencies in the vehicles, what the environmental conditions were like at the time of the crash, and whether or not human factors such as inattention, impairment, distraction or aggressive driving contributed, Schmidt said.

The OPP held a presser last week in order to highlight the dangers of accidents involving commercial transport trucks. More than 5,000 collisions, with 67 people killed, have involved transport trucks this year, police said. In the two years prior, there were a total of 13,668 crashes with commercial transport trucks, which killed 155 people.

There has been a 66 per cent decrease in the fatality rate from transport truck collisions between 1995 and 2014, the Ontario Trucking Association said last week. They also noted the fatality rate has gone down despite a 75 per cent increase in large truck vehicle registrations.

With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press