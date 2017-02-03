

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - People are gathering in the hundreds for a second funeral service for three of the six victims of last Sunday's mosque attack in Quebec City.

The ceremony in honour of Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane is to be held early this afternoon at the Quebec City convention centre.

It comes a day after a similar service in Montreal for Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, the three other people shot to death in the carnage.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard are among those who will address the mourners, as they did Thursday.

The ceremony is being preceded by a prayer session.

The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer. Authorities have refused to specify what type of firearm was used in the mass shooting.