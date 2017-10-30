

The Canadian Press





BLAIRMORE, Alta. -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead after a fire in an apartment in southwestern Alberta.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP got a call early Monday to a fire at an apartment building in Blairmore.

Fire crews went into a suite and removed a 55-year-old woman.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead on scene.

No one else was injured.

One other resident of the building was evacuated due to the fire.