Mounties investigating fatal apartment fire in Blairmore, Alberta
BLAIRMORE, Alta. -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead after a fire in an apartment in southwestern Alberta.
Crowsnest Pass RCMP got a call early Monday to a fire at an apartment building in Blairmore.
Fire crews went into a suite and removed a 55-year-old woman.
Paramedics pronounced the woman dead on scene.
No one else was injured.
One other resident of the building was evacuated due to the fire.
