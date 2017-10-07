

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mother and her young son have been taken to hospital after an alleged random stabbing attack in Calgary Friday night.

“We found a female and a young child in medical distress both of whom were transported immediately to the hospital in serious but stable condition," Calgary Police Service Sgt. Asif Rashid told CTV Calgary.

Witness told CTV Calgary that child was stabbed in the back, while his mother was suffering from a chest injury. The child is believed to be six years old.

According to police, officers were called to a park in north Calgary around 7:00 p.m. following reports of a stabbing. An unidentified suspect was apprehended soon after.

“As police converged on the scene, there was additional intelligence that came forth from neighbours and witnesses suggesting that an individual nearby might be responsible for the matter,” said Rashid. “A male was taken into custody without incident.”

Police have yet to locate a weapon but members of the forensics crime scene unit continue to search the area for evidence.

Rashid said it doesn’t appear to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate concern to the public.

“Preliminary indications are that the individual taken into custody is not known to the female and the child, however, the fruits of the investigation will bear out those details,” said Rashid.

The boy was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital and the woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre for treatment of stab wounds.

Police have not released any further details about the male taken into custody or the victims.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Ryan White