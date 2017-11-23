A mother and her partner have been sentenced to nine years in the death of her toddler, who died after being scalded by coffee in Strathroy, Ont.

Amanda Dumont, 33, and Scott Bakker, 27, were sentenced in a London, Ont. courtroom on Thursday, three years after the death of 20-month-old Ryker Daponte-Michaud.

The child died of his injuries three days after the initial scalding, which the court accepted as accidental. The judge stated that the couple failed to seek medical attention for the child in a timely manner, which led to the child’s death.

“The death of a child is a tragic event, but that tragedy is compounded when something could have been done to prevent it,” Justice Renee Pomerance said in court Thursday.

The two were previously found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life, after Ryker died from injuries sustained by the scalding coffee in 2014.

The judge said both will receive credit for time served prior to sentencing.