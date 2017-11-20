Mother of slain kids lives in fear, won't know if killer allowed into community
Allan Schoenborn is shown in an undated RCMP handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO BC RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 3:09PM EST
COQUITLAM, B.C. - The mother of three children killed by their father says she lives in constant worry for her safety following a board's decision over escorted outings for Allan Schoenborn.
Darcie Clarke says in a statement she is disappointed in last week's ruling from the BC Review Board to leave it up to a psychiatric hospital to decide if Schoenborn should be granted the outings into the community.
A B.C. Supreme Court heard during Schoenborn's trial that he killed his children in their Merritt, B.C., home in April 2008 because he believed he was saving them from a life of sexual and physical abuse.
He was found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
The review board first gave the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., the discretion to grant Schoenborn escorted outings in 2015 and last week's decision made no changes to his custodial conditions.
Crown counsel had also asked the three-person panel to require the hospital notify family members and police of any planned outings, but the ruling did not contain any such provisions.
