

CTVNews.ca Staff





The mother of a Toronto doctor allegedly murdered by her neurosurgeon husband attended his latest court appearance on Thursday, saying she is intent on being “a voice” for her slain daughter.

Ana Fric, the mother of Dr. Elana Fric Shamji, sat with other family members in the public gallery during Mohammed Shamji’s brief court appearance on Thursday.

Flanked by family members, Ana Fric told reporters outside the court that they came in order to “be her voice since she cannot speak.”

“We have to speak for her and for her three children that she left behind,” Fric said. “Three small beautiful children. They are in our care now.”

Fric Shamji, 40, was found dead in a suitcase on the side of a road north of Toronto in December. Police said Fric Shamji died of strangulation and blunt-force trauma.

Shamji, who is a Toronto neurosurgeon, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death. On Thursday, he appeared in court via video link, wearing a prison-issued jumpsuit.

The appearance was mostly procedural, as Shamji’s lawyers asked the judge for more time to review some of the evidence in the case.

Shamji’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.