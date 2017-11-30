

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A New Brunswick mother in hiding is appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of her former partner after he escaped police custody nearly three months ago.

The mother of two, whose identity is being protected for her safety, told CTV Atlantic that she and the young children she shares with her former partner spent weeks in a safe house before they were moved to a secure location. She said her daughter and son were forced to miss two months of school during their time in the safe house.

On Sept. 7, the woman’s former partner escaped while police were trying to arrest him and fled on foot.

He is charged with multiple offences, including possession of a firearm while prohibited.

RCMP has received numerous tips about where the suspect might be, but they’ve been unable to locate him thus far. Police believe he may be in Nova Scotia.

The mother, who is currently seven months pregnant, said she believes there are people helping her former partner evade authorities.

“Whether it's giving him a drive, they’re giving him money, they’re buying his smokes, it doesn't matter,” she said. “You’re helping somebody, which means you’re contributing to the heartache of my children.”

Although she feels frustrated by the lack of progress in the case, the woman said she still feels supported by the police. She said she hopes the public will come forward with information to help investigators find her former partner.

“They’re doing what they can with what they have and the more information that comes in through tip lines or Crime Stoppers or 911, the more the police have to work with,” she said.

Morris James Lanceleve, 33, is facing four charges after he allegedly fired a gun outside the home where his pregnant former partner and her children were living. Police have described him as armed and dangerous.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke