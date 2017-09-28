

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman after she and her young daughter had already been hit by another car while trying to cross a busy street in the city’s east end on Wednesday night.

A family of four was attempting to walk across Warden Avenue at Continental Place, near Ellesmere Road, in Scarborough just before 9:30 p.m. after eating at a nearby plaza, according to police.

The father and two-year-old child he was carrying made it safely across the road but the 33-year-old mother and five-year-old girl she was holding did not. They were struck by an Audi A4 northbound on Warden Avenue and flung to the southbound lanes of the road where the woman was hit a second time by a Honda Civic.

The mother and daughter were rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where they later died.

Police had originally said the woman was 34 years old and the girl was two years old.

The family was not crossing at a designated crosswalk, Toronto police Sgt. Carm Zambri told CP24 on Wednesday.

The driver of the first car remained at the scene but the second vehicle’s driver fled southbound on Warden after striking the woman, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to come forward. It’s described as a dark-coloured, four-door 2006 to 2011 Honda Civic.

The vehicle was damaged in the collision, particularly on the front passenger’s side, Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the scene on Wednesday.

“In particular, the right front wheel well area. We have actual debris from that vehicle," Stibbe said.

Stibbe urged the driver and any passengers in the Honda Civic to contact police immediately.

"Driver, if you are listening, contact a lawyer and then turn yourself into police,” he said. “Passenger, if you were in that vehicle, you have a responsibility to contact police, otherwise you could become an accessory.”

With files from CP24