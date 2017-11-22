

CTVNews.ca Staff





A single mother who “worked hard to provide” for her children died in hospital on Tuesday, after she was seriously injured in a Windsor, Ont., crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

A GoFundMe page for the family identified the woman as 39-year-old Cindy Harrison, a single mother of two children, including a four-year-old.

“She was an unselfish, kind and most loving individual,” Colette Pinsonneault, who started the GoFundMe, wrote in the post.

“She worked hard to provide and raised (her kids) on her own,” Pinsonneault told CTV Windsor.

“She was a very private person. Never asked for anything from anyone.”

Windsor police said they were called to the area of McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way just before midnight on Sunday, where a Buick Rainier and a Honda Civic had collided.

The crash sent four people to the hospital with various injuries.

“Officers spoke to the alleged driver of the Buick and determined that he was impaired due to the previous consumption of alcohol,” police said in a news release issued before Harrison’s death.

Police did not identify the driver of the Buick, but said a 46-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm.