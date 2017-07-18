

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





WARNING: The image below may be disturbing for some readers.

More Canadian retailers are no longer selling a trap intended to catch wasps after a woman posted images on social media of the product ensnaring small birds instead.

After Loblaw announced Monday that they would remove the TrapStik wasp trap in their Real Canadian Superstores, Canadian home improvement chain Home Hardware and Walmart Canada said they too, would pull the product from their stores.

“We are committed to ensuring the products we sell meet and exceed all existing safety standards so we have chosen to remove this item from our shelves,” Home Hardware told CTVNews.ca in a statement via email on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Walmart Canada, Alex Roberton, told CTVNews.ca that the order to pull the traps from shelves went out to their locations on Tuesday morning. He said they also stopped the sale of TrapStik wasp traps online.

Phoenix Pike uploaded photos showing what appeared to be chickadees stuck to the trap she purchased from the Real Canadian Superstore to her Facebook page on Monday.

She wrote that the device trapped seven birds in her backyard and cautioned others against buying the trap.

In response to the woman’s widely-shared post, Loblaw released a statement saying it was the first time they had heard of the problem and they would be discontinuing the product.

The TrapStik’s maker, RESCUE!, also issued a statement regarding Pike’s photos on Facebook on Monday. They called it an “extremely rare” occurrence and said they have only been alerted about similar incidents approximately a dozen times in the five years they’ve been selling the product.

The company also emphasized the importance of the trap’s placement and advised customers to hang the trap from “man-made structures” and not areas where children, pets or birds may come into contact with it.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Home Depot, which also sell the traps, to find out if they will also stop selling them. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.