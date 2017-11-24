Moose on the loose near busy Ontario highway
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 11:43AM EST
A moose wandering near a busy highway in southern Ontario is causing quite the commotion after it was captured on camera by a CTV Toronto helicopter.
The wayward moose was spotted walking near the Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont. on Friday morning, before it made its way to an area close to Highway 404, just south of 16th Avenue.
