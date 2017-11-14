

The Canadian Press





Montrealers were blasted today with alert sirens echoing across the city from nine factories.

It was a noisy test of the system which would be used to alert the population in case of a major industrial accident.

The sirens were tested for three minutes at each of the factories.

The city said the one-hour exercise was aimed at ensuring the sirens were operating properly.

It was also a chance to check the level of preparedness of all teams involved in emergency measures.

If a toxic leak were to occur, the sirens would serve as notice for people who are outdoors to quickly head to the nearest building, close all doors, windows and the ventilation.

Parents would also be urged to not go get their children at school because that would put them all in danger.