

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Ask an urban transit commuter in any major Canadian city, and they will more than likely have a treasure trove of horror stories about breakdowns and delays disrupting their workday and costing money for taxis or ride-share services.

Now, a Montreal woman is turning to the courts on behalf of her fellow riders to hold the city’s transit authority responsible.

Marion Croteau filed a motion with the Quebec Superior Court on Thursday to launch a class-action lawsuit against the STM (Société de transport de Montréal) for frequent delays and service interruptions experienced by monthly and yearly pass holders.

Like many major transit bodies across Canada, Montreal’s STM does not offer to compensate riders for service interruptions, relying instead on shuttle buses to help them complete their journeys.

Users can seek compensation through the STM website, an option Croteau did not embrace.

“That’s an unacceptable situation and we think at the very least they should have a policy for compensating these cases,” Croteau’s attorney Michael Simkin told CTV Montreal.

He says his client wants to be reimbursed for two taxi rides she took after breakdowns on the metro’s Orange Line, one in November 2016, and a second in February, that cost her about $33 each.

Croteau also wants the STM to pay back 15 per cent of the cost of monthly passes for members of the class action because of repeated delays since March 1, 2014.

Simkin’s Montreal-based law firm Legal Logik estimates the total damages sought could run into the tens of millions. There were 924 incidents on Montreal’s metro system in 2016, impacting an untold number of commuters. The STM says it provided 416.5 million passenger rides in 2013, which translates into some 1.3 million rides per day.

A 2015 annual report claims 79 per cent of metro riders and 76 per cent of bus riders said they were satisfied with the level of service.

“The STM’s repeated delays can have serious consequences on users’ personal and professional lives, and when a service is unreliable, the user should be able to obtain compensation,” Simkin said in a statement published to the Legal Logik website.

He points out transit riders in neighbouring Laval, Que. are compensated with free tickets when buses run late. A spokesperson for STL says it’s unfair to compare that city’s bus system with Montreal’s metro.

While it remains unclear if the suit will move forward in the courts, many Montreal commuters who pay full price to use the service say compensation is only fair when their needs are not met.

“Sometimes the metro just stops and the doors will be open, and it won’t go anywhere for like five or 10 minutes and they won’t say anything,” said one rider outside a station.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Annie DeMelt