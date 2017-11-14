Montreal to get hit with toxic alert sirens this afternoon
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 4:26AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 4:27AM EST
Montrealers will get blasted this afternoon when sirens echo across the city from nine factories.
It's a noisy test of the system which would be used to alert the population in case of a major industrial accident.
The sirens will be tested for three minutes at each of the factories, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
The city says in a release the exercise will ensure the sirens are operating properly.
It will also be a chance to check the level of preparedness of all teams involved in emergency measures.
If a toxic leak were to occur, the sirens would serve as notice for people who are outdoors to quickly head to the nearest building, close all doors, windows and the ventilation.
Parents would also be urged to not go get their children at school because that would put them all in danger.
