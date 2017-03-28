

Nick Wells, CTVNews.ca





An 82-year-old Montreal landlord is taking the city to court over fines he's faced for graffiti on his property, arguing there’s too much for him to get removed.

Edward Kalil says his property, as well as buildings in his the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough, are constantly hit with graffiti tags.

"It keeps coming back, whoever is doing it is relentless," the senior, who once suited up for the Montreal Alouettes, told CTV Montreal. "It's very frustrating. I'm not young, I'm 82 and I'm not exactly a young guy to get out there with the hose and the brushes."

The borough provides a cleaning solution to clean away graffiti, but Kalil says it isn't good enough, forcing him to shell out $100 for his own cleaner.

He has owned the building on the corner of Rue Sherbrooke and Avenue Westmore for more than 20 years, and says it's become tougher to keep up with the removal process.

The neighbourhood has a borough bylaw requiring building owners to remove any graffiti from their property.

Kalil was hit with a $700 fine for having graffiti on his property, but he's banded together with other property owners to take the city to court over the fines.

He argues that he didn't put the graffiti on his property, so he shouldn't be the one facing the fine.

The city of Montreal declined to comment but the councillor for the neighbourhood says he sympathizes with Kalil's plight.

"I sympathize because he is trying," said councillor Peter McQueen. "It's easy to say 'I want to clamp down,' it's much harder to actually do it."

Kalil is scheduled to appear in court at the end of April.

With a report from CTV Montreal's Tarah Schwartz